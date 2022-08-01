Electron Geometry (Simplified) Example 1

determine the electron geometry for the hydrogen sulfide molecule, or H two S. All right, so the electron geometry is based on your electron group number. If we take a look here, sulfur is connected to two lone pairs And two surrounding elements. Remember your electron group total equals lone pairs on the central element, plus the bonding groups on the central element, bonding groups meaning your loan on your surrounding elements. So we have two lone pairs and two surrounding elements. So our electron group is four. Tetra means four. So the electron geometry here will be tetra federal, so tetra hydro will be the shape for this hydrogen sulfide molecule.

