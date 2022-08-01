Electron Geometry (Simplified) Concept 1

So here we're going to say that the electron geometry represents the simplest system for geometrical shapes that focuses on the number of electrons groups around the central element. We're gonna stay here, we're gonna treat lone pairs and surrounding elements as the same. All right. So we can have 23 or four electron groups on the central element. So remember when you have two electron groups in the central element, that's just to surrounding elements. When we have three. Then there's two possibilities. We could have here. three Surrounding elements or to surrounding elements and one lone pair with four electron groups. There's multiple possibilities here, we're just showing two possibilities where it's four surrounding groups Or to surrounding groups in two lone pairs. Remember the one that I'm not showing that we talked about in earlier videos is you could have three surrounding elements and one lone pair as well. And that would still constitute a four electronic group structure. Now, the number of electrons groups determined the elect electron geometry when you have to surrounding groups. Your electron geometry is linear. So a good way to remember linear. Is that two points in a straight line. So two points to surrounding elements in a straight line, linear means a line when you have three electron groups. Then your electron geometry is tribunal or try donnell, planner or planner. So again, depending on where you are in the country, you might pronounce it differently. Tribunal planer, tribunal planner, Trigano planer, Trigano planner. It's all the same thing Here. A good way to remember. This is try equals three. It starts out with tri tri means 3 3 electron groups. Finally, if you're electron group is for the electron geometry is tetra federal. Good way to remember. Tetra hydro is. Tetra means four. Right. So tetra here means 44 electron groups. So when it comes to 23 and four electron groups, remember we have a linear tribunal planer and tetra hydro

