Electron Geometry (Simplified) Example 2

now recall there are many possible lewis dot structures that exist. But there are rules to draw the best structure here, we have to determine the electron geometry for the following molecule of CH two. Uh Alright, so here the number of valence electrons. We have carbon which is in group four a. We have hydrogen which is a group one a. And there's two of them And we have oxygen which is a group six a. Yeah, So that's 12 total valence electrons. We put carbon in the centre because remember hydrogen never goes in the center. Yeah, would form single bonds to the hydrogen into the oxygen initially we place enough electrons around the central elements so they follow the octet rule. But remember, hydrogen doesn't follow the octet rule. It follows the duet role. So it only needs a single bond and it's fine. At this moment we've used all 12 of our electrons. So there's not a lot. Remember bonding preferences, oxygen wants to make uh to bonds and carbon ideally wants to have four. So to accommodate both of them, we remove one of the lone pairs on oxygen and use it to make a double bond. So this would be the structure of our compound of CH 20, other, otherwise known as formaldehyde. Alright, so we'd say it has how many groups attached to it? The central element one, two, Three electron groups. Remember when you have three electron groups, three is try. So this is tribunal plane or planner. So this would be the electron geometry of the following compound.

