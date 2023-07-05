Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryEnergy, Rate and EquilibriumThermochemical Equations
1:18 minutes
Problem 25
Textbook Question

The vaporization of Br2 from the liquid to the gas state requires 7.4 kcal/mol (31.0 kJ/mol). How many kilojoules are needed to evaporate 82 g of Br2?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
62
Was this helpful?
1:13m

Watch next

Master Thermochemical Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
01:13
Thermochemical Equations
Jules Bruno
538
1
01:57
Thermochemical Equations
Jules Bruno
396
02:24
Thermochemical Equations Example 1
Jules Bruno
453
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.