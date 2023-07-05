Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry Energy, Rate and Equilibrium Thermochemical Equations
Problem 26
Converting liquid water to solid ice releases 1.44 kcal/mol (6.02 kJ/mol). How many kilocalories are released by freezing 32 g of H2O?

