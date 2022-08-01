Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified) Example 2

here we're going to say that PCL three phosphorus try chloride plus chorine gas react together to give us phosphorus Penta chloride At 25°C. The entropy is negative 92.50 killer jewels. Which are the following statements is our true. This is an indo thermic reaction. Well, DELTA H here is negative. So it is excel thermic not in no thermic, if the temperatures increase, the ratio of our products, Overreactions will increase. Alright, so first of all we're going to say products Overreactions is talking about our equilibrium expression. So we're talking about our equilibrium constant K. Next we're going to say is let's determine the sign of DELTA H. And DELTA S. So delta H positive negative, delta S, positive and negative. We know that delta H. Is negative because we're told that right from the beginning, so we're dealing with this one and then what you're gonna say, you can determine the sign of delta S. We have to react ints combined to give us one product. So we're forming bonds, which means that delta assets negative. So that means we'd fit in this slot, which means that are as temperatures decrease, we become more spontaneous. Okay, So we're spontaneous and low temperatures. So if we're increasing the temperature, we're increasing the temperature, that's going to have the opposite effect, it's gonna make us less spontaneous and more non spontaneous and realize what we're making a reaction more non spontaneous. That means it doesn't want to happen. That means the reverse direction is favored. So that means that reactant are favored more than products. Okay, so remember K equals products. Overreact ints. Yeah, we're heading in the reverse direction where reactions become more favored. So your bottom part is becoming bigger and as a consequence of top part is becoming smaller. So overall what's happening to K. K would be decreasing. So this is not true here. The Delta asked for the reaction is negative. Yes. What multiple reactions combined to give me one product that is a decrease in entropy, so it's negative. And DELTA G for the reaction has to be negative at all temperatures. No, it's only going to be negative or spontaneous at low temperatures. So the only statement here that's true would be options. See.

