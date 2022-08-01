Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified) Example 1

if delta G is small and positive, which of the following statements is true. So before we solve this question, realized that we're dealing with reversible reactions so they can go in the four directions or the reverse direction. Now they're telling us delta G is small, so that means it's close to zero and it's positive. So that means it's slightly greater than zero, which means it's non spontaneous. And when we say that we mean non spontaneous in the forward direction, but remember we're dealing with reversible reactions when we talk about gibbs free energy. So if you're non spontaneous in the four direction, that means that you are spontaneous in the reverse. So let's see what makes the most sense. So it's positive. So that means it's going to be non spontaneous in the forward. Which means that A and B are out because it wouldn't be spontaneous in the forward. It will be spontaneous though in the reverse, which is what was said. But now, is it far from equilibrium or near equilibrium? Remember delta G. When it's equal to zero, we are at equilibrium, since delta G is small, that means it's a number that's pretty close to zero, so that means we would be near equilibrium. This would mean that option D is the correct answer.

