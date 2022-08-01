Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified) Concept 3

So we can calculate the value for gibbs free energy delta G. We're gonna say we do this by using gibbs free energy formula. It allows us to calculate the value of delta gene by using delta H. Usually it's given to us in kila jewels delta S. Which is usually given to us in joules per kelvin and temperature which has given us given to us in Calvin together. It gives us the formula delta G equals delta H minus T. Delta S. Now remember it's always important to include your units within your calculations and realize that if they give us delta H. And kill a jewels and delta S. And jewels, those units do not match. So you have to convert them so that they do match. So either make both units killed jules, it's or you make both units jewels. What's customary really done is that we convert everything to kill a jewels because that's more of a standard value to use for these types of calculations. So keep that in mind. And remember we can find delta G. By using this formula delta G equals delta H minus T. Delta S.

