Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified) Example 3

for particular reaction, Delta H equals negative 1 11.4 killer jewels. In delta S. Equals negative 25 joules per kelvin calculate delta G. For this reaction at 2200 and 98 kelvin. What can be said about the spontaneity of the reaction? At 298 kelvin. Alright, so delta jean equals delta H minus T. Delta S. Delta H is negative 1 11.4 killer jewels minus the temperature in kelvin, which is 2 98 kelvin. And then we have to convert our jewels to kill the jewels. Remember that just involves moving the decimal point over three. So that would be negative .025. Kill the jewels over kelvin, kelvin's cancel out. Your answer at the end will be in killer jewels When you plug that in, you're gonna get negative 103.95 killer jewels. Since your delta G value is less than zero, we can say that this reaction is spontaneous. So here we say, the the system is spontaneous as written, so the answer would be C. Not at equilibrium because delta you would have to equal zero and it would be spontaneous in the reverse direction. If we had gotten adult Iggy, That is greater than zero because we'd be non spontaneous in the four direction, and we have to go in the reverse direction to be spontaneous.

