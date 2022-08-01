Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified) Concept 2

when the sign of delta G. Is unknown, we can say that the spontaneity of a reaction came predicted from the sides of entropy which is delta H. And entropy which is DELTA. S. So here we're going to say that when they're both positive we are spontaneous at high temperatures. And if both of them being positive makes it spontaneous at high temperatures, then what happens when it's the opposite? Well, when they're both negative, we'd be spontaneous at low temperatures. Natural, willing to say when DELTA H. Is positive and delta S. Is negative. You are always non spontaneous in terms of your chemical reaction. And if we do the opposite of then if DELTA F. H is now negative and delta as is positive, then you'd be spontaneous for your chemical reaction. So just remember the easiest way to remember this here. You're adults at H positive and negative, huge adult S. Positive and negative. So you'd say hi t low t non and spawn. So the sides of our delta and DELTA S. For chemical reaction can be used to determine the right temperature conditions to make it spontaneous or not.

Hide transcripts