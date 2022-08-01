Skip to main content
GOB ChemistryEnergy, Rate and EquilibriumGibbs Free Energy (Simplified)

Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified) Concept 1

Jules Bruno
Gibbs free energy, which is delta G is a measure of energy change of a chemical or physical process that can be used to do work. Now we're going to say, the sign of delta G determines the spontaneity of a reaction. All right, so we're gonna say when our delta G value is less than zero, meaning that it's negative. That means our reaction is spontaneous when it's the opposite. When delta G is greater than zero, so it's positive, it becomes non spontaneous, and then finally, when delta G is equal to zero, that means we are at equilibrium. So we're neither spontaneous or non spontaneous or right on the border. So, just remember the sign of delta G can determine the spontaneity of a chemical reaction.
