Compound A is a primary alcohol whose formula is C₃H₈O. When compound A is heated with strong acid, it dehydrates to form compound B (C₃H₆). When compound A is oxidized, compound C (C₃H₆O) forms. Draw the condensed structural formulas and give the IUPAC names for compounds A, B, and C. (12.3, 12.4)
