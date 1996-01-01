15. Aldehydes and Ketones
Naming Aldehydes
Problem 12.65
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A compound with the formula C₄H₈O is synthesized from 2-methyl-1-propanol and oxidizes easily to give a carboxylic acid. Draw the condensed structural formula and give the IUPAC name for the compound. (12.3, 12.4)
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
10
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master IUPAC Rules for Naming Aldehydes Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice