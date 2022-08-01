Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified) Concept 2

So electron affinity is not as clean cut as other periodic trends. There are exceptions that pop up all over the place even more. So with rose 56 and seven, so much so that you really don't need to pay attention to them. Now realize here that as we're heading towards the top right corner, electron affinity more or less will be increasing. Also remember that when it comes to the noble gases there electronically perfect. They don't want additional electrons. So their electron affinities are less than or equal to zero. We also see this trend pop up with nitrogen, zinc, manganese and in group to a beryllium, magnesium and calcium. Because there are electronic arrangements, they're also electronically stable. Not perfect, just stable and they don't readily accept an electron. So again, the general trends as we're heading towards the top right corner, electronic affinity increases, noble gases don't ever want to accept an electron. And then these other ones that I've circled also fit this idea of being electronically stable. So they also don't readily accept an electron. So keep this in mind when you're looking at electronic affinity

Hide transcripts