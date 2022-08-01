Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified) Example 1

So here let's take a look at this example question. And I've left the periodic table here just to help us. It says which of the following halogen will release the most energy with the addition of an electron. Remember the general trend is as we're heading up towards a group electronic affinity more or less will be increasing. Now, if we take a look here, we have sulfur neon nitrogen asked the team and brahmi. All right. So first of all, a halogen is in group 78. So these are not even halogen, they're not in group seven. A. The answer is going to be either D. Or E. Realize here that I don't even show A. T. It's in one of the roles that we ignore because it's very unpredictable in terms of electronic affinity, which means that it wouldn't be a viable option. So it will be our answer here through the process of elimination. Now, of course, there are exceptions to electronic affinity. It's all over the place. We can see that the general trend should be as we go up a group, your electronic affinity increases, but you can see that actually chlorine has a slightly higher electron affinity than flooring. But here we don't have to worry about that because I wasn't asking about either one of those religions. It was between bromine and a statin instead. But just remember, the general trend is as we head up a group, Ultron affinity more or less will be increasing.

