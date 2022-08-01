Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified) Concept 1

electron affinity, which is abbreviated as E. A. Represents the energy released from the addition of an electron to a gashes atom or ion in killing jewels. So here let's say we have carbon gas. So here we're dealing with a gashes atom, we need to add an electron to it, adding an electron means that it will be reactive. The carbon absorbs that electronic gains a negative charge because electrons are negative. Now in order to connect them together, energy has to be released. This energy represents the electron affinity here. It has to be a product because it's being released now in chemistry. Of course they're exceptions that arise sometimes and this is one of them with electron affinity. The exception is we have electron affinities that are less than or equal to zero. And that happens when the element will not readily accept an electron. But why wouldn't an element want to accept an electron? Well, they may have a uniquely stable electron configuration or arrangement. I. E. The noble gases, we talked about noble gases being perfect if you're perfect in terms of the number of electrons you don't have a need of wanting to accept another electron. So the noble gases are a great example of elements that will not readily accept an electron. Now the general trend is electronic affinity increases as we move from left to right across the period and going up a group. Now, what does it mean that electron can easily accept an electron or not? Well, we're going to say here that if the lower your electron affinity then the electron will not easily be accepted. So the smaller electron affinity is the heart. It is for that elevator ion to accept an electron. And we're gonna stay here. That the greater your electronic affinity is then the more readily that ion or atom will accept an electron. Okay.

