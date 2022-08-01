Arrhenius Acids & Bases Concept 1

Hey, guys, In this new video, we're gonna take a look at a particular type of acids and bases. Now, we know that there are two types of acids. There are binary acids and oxy acids, and we know how to identify bases. Now, just realize that there are gonna be three types of categories four acids and bases, the first one being Arrhenius. Now we're gonna say the most general definition for acids and bases was developed by Arrhenius near the end of the 19th century. Now we're gonna say, According to him, we're going to say that the H plus cat ion and the O. H minus an eye on where the fundamental pieces that helped to identify acids and bases But the thing with him is his failed to describe what happens toe acids and bases when we take them out of water. When we take them out of acquis solutions. What happens? His definition failed to talk about that. Now we're gonna say, According to his Iranians definition, it states that an acid is a compound that increases my concentration of H plus when dissolved in a solvent, the solvent being water because to him acids and bases on Lee operated in a quiz environments water. So we're basically going to see an example of an Arrhenius acid is HCL. When it breaks down in water, it's going to give me h positive plus c l minus. Now his Iranians definition for an acid applies to both strong and weak acids because if they can produce h plus, then they're technically Iranians now. So the limitation here is that to him, if you didn't have an h involved, you couldn't be in acid. But we'll learn later that this is just the wrong way of looking at things. Okay, so now that we know the definition for an ass, it looks Look at the definition for base. We're gonna say, According to his definition, Iranians definition Ah, base is a compound that increases the concentration of O H minus when dissolved in a solvent. Now what we're gonna say here is a good example. We have n a o h. When it dissolves in water, it gives me and a positive plus o h minus. If it didn't create any O h minus as a product, then it couldn't be described as an Iranian space again this definition is the broadest of the three definitions we're gonna see. It was the earliest one developed. That's why it's so broad. It's basically any compound with H positive or O. H minus. We'll learn more mawr definitions that are more precise to exactly what acids and bases are. Now that we've seen this, I want you guys to attempt to do these questions. You guys have to tell me, How do the how do each of these compounds break up to give me my products? And based on the products, are the Iranians bases or a gnaeus acids? Or maybe neither one Good luck on the first one guys and again. Once you're done with it, come back, click on the explanation button and watch a video of me explaining how to break it up. And what exactly is it that we're breaking up?

