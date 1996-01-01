18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Secondary Protein Structure
Problem 18.102a
Open QuestionOpen Question
Globular proteins are water-soluble, whereas fibrous proteins are insoluble in water. Indicate whether you expect the following amino acids to be on the surface of a globular protein or on the surface of a fibrous protein.
a. Ala
