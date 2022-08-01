Balancing Redox Reactions (Simplified) Concept 1

Balancing redox reaction requires a new approach that accounts for the transferring of electrons between reactions. Now, we're going to say here that redox reactions not only balance the atoms of elements, but also charge and a number of electrons to talk about balancing redox reactions, we take a look at half reactions. Were going to say here, balancing a redox reaction begins with identifying it's half reactions and a half reaction is either the oxidation or reduction reaction portion of a redox reaction. Now we're gonna stay here. Usually a half reaction is obtained by identifying the elements uh that are found as oxygen. Yeah, and hydrogen. So we're gonna go step by step in first identifying what half reactions are, and then later on the best way to balance and overall redox reaction.

