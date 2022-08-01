Balancing Redox Reactions (Simplified) Example 2

So here we're gonna balance this redox reaction here we have nickel solid plus cobalt three ion reacting to produce nickel to ion and cobalt two plus ion. So step one is we have to break the full redox reaction into two half reactions. Remember to do that. We match up elements with elements so nickel matched up with nickel ion. So that be nickel solid gives me nickel two plus acquis as one half reaction. And then cobalt with cobalt. So cobalt three ion giving me cobalt two ion. Okay, Step two We balance the overall charge by adding electrons to be more positively charged side of each half reaction. So what we're gonna say here is if we look nickel solid here has no charge that we can see if it did have a charge will be present. So it's overall charges zero. On the other side we have nickel two plus ions. So the overall charge on this side is plus two. We had electronics the more positive side so the right side and we had enough electrons so that its overall charge here will match up with the overall charge over on the other side. So I need to go from plus 2-0 in terms of overall charge. That means I need to add two electrons. Let's go to the other half reaction here. This cobalt ion is plus three. So the overall charge on this side is plus three. And then here the world charges plus two. I have to add electrons with a more positive side. So the cobalt three Ion side and I add enough electrons so that its charge overall matches the charge overall here on the lesser side. To do that, I'd have to add one electra. All right, so one half reaction has two electrons. The other one has one. Now here underneath step two we say. If the number of electrons of both reactions differ, then multiply to get the lowest common multiple. So here this is two electrons in this half reaction and this one here is one electron. So I'd have to multiply this half reaction by two. In order for this to become two electrons. Lastly we combined the half reactions and we cross out the electrons on both sides. All right, so everything is going to come down. So we're gonna have here, nickel Solid gives me Nickel two plus Aquarius Plus The two Electrons. The other half reaction, I multiplied everything by two. So that's two. C 03 plus Aquarius plus two electrons Gives me to see 02 plus acquis. So here the electrons cancel out everything else comes down. So my balance equation will be Nichols solid plus two cobalt three ions. Acquis give me one nickel two plus ion Equus Plus two. Cobalt 2 Plus A Quiz. So this year would represent my balanced redox reaction.

Hide transcripts