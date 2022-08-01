Balancing Redox Reactions (Simplified) Example 1

identify the half reactions For the following redox reaction. We have magazines, five ion reacting with quiet ion to produce magazines to ion and pouring gas. To give our two half reactions, we basically match up element ther, not oxygen and hydrogen. So manganese will be matched up with manganese. Cory will be matched up with Corey. So my first half reaction would just be the manganese five ion, giving directly the manganese to ion. And my other half reaction would be the chloride ion. Give me directly the corn gas here. Don't forget the phases that are included. So these would be Aquarius and then here this would be acquis and this would be a gas. So we have to half reactions one between the magnesium ions and one with the chlorine elements.

Hide transcripts