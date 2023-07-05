Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryGases, Liquids and SolidsChemistry Gas Laws
0:54 minutes
Problem 68a
Textbook Question

Indicate if pressure increases, decreases, or stays the same in each of the following: (8.2, 8.4, 8.6) a.

Verified Solution
clock
54s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
0:58m

Watch next

Master Chemistry Gas Laws with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
00:58
Chemistry Gas Laws
Jules Bruno
470
02:44
Chemistry Gas Laws
Jules Bruno
408
1
02:55
Chemistry Gas Laws
Jules Bruno
325
1
01:45
Chemistry Gas Laws
Jules Bruno
281
02:10
Chemistry Gas Laws
Jules Bruno
320
01:14
Chemistry Gas Laws Example 1
Jules Bruno
279
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.