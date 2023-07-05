Skip to main content
GOB ChemistryGases, Liquids and SolidsChemistry Gas Laws
2:16 minutes
Problem 67
A balloon is filled with helium gas with a partial pressure of 1.00 atm and neon gas with a partial pressure of 0.50 atm. For each of the following changes (a to e) of the initial balloon, select the diagram (A, B, or C) that shows the final volume of the balloon: (8.2, 8.3, 8.6) c. All of the neon gas is removed (T and P do not change).

