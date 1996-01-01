13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Naming Alkynes
Problem 11.27d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:
d. 3-chloro-1-butyne
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Rules for Naming Alkynes Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice