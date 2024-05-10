25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group
Problem 25.6
Unlike most amino acids, branched-chain amino acids are broken down in tissues other than the liver. Using Table 18.3, identify the three amino acids with branched-chain R groups. For any one of these amino acids, write the equation for its transamination.
