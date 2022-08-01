The Scientific Method Concept 2

when it comes to the scientific method, realize that it starts with an observation and a question. So here if we take a look, we can break down scientific method into seven basic parts. So in part one we make an observation here. We notice that a patient has high blood pressure from that. We then ask ourselves a question What type of diet does the patient have From there. Step three we formulate a hypothesis, and from that hypothesis we can make a prediction. We realize that we can lower the patient's sodium intake and that could help lower their blood pressure. So once we've made this hypothesis and made this prediction, we move on to step for here we design and conduct an experiment So we design a diet that is low in sodium. From there we collect and interpret the data. We see if the patient's blood pressure is lower. And then from that we can draw our own conclusions in step six. Here, should we accept or reject our hypothesis? What when it comes to the lowering of patients, sodium intake will help lower their blood pressure. Now, if we accept this, we move on to Step seven, where we have a peer review and publish our results here. We just publish it as a primary piece of literature. If we reject our hypothesis, then we have to start all over again and make our new observation.

