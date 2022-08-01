The Scientific Method Example 2

Skip to main content
A scientist observed a new phenomenon and wonders how it happens which of these steps comes next. So here we have, interpret data, design, an experiment, peer review, and hypothesize we know that when it comes to the scientific method, it first starts out with an observation and then a question. Remember after we have our observation, we come up with a hypothesis which will help us to understand what will happen and why it will happen. This means that option D. Would be the best choice it what comes next after our observations have been made?
