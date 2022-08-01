The Scientific Method Example 1

Which component of the scientific method deals with the following statement. Gravity is the reason that an object that is initially tossed into the air comes back down towards the ground, right? So we know that gravity is an undeniable fact within our everyday life. We know that gravity is what gives mass to objects here on Earth. We know that we can toss an object up and it comes right back down. That's because of gravity, and we know we've heard the term of the law of gravity. Because of that this statement is a law. It is observable. We can prove that it is true. It's hard to falsify it, therefore it's going to be a law.

