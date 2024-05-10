26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Intro to DNA Replication
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Based on the image below, which of the following statements is true?
A
Arrow A represents the lagging strand and moves in the opposite direction of the replication fork movement.
B
Arrow B represents the lagging strand and moves in the same direction of the replication fork movement.
C
Arrow A represents the leading strand and moves in the same direction of the replication fork movement.
D
Arrow B represents the leading strand and moves in the opposite direction of the replication fork movement.
3
views
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos