Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dilution Dilution is the process of reducing the concentration of a solute in a solution, typically by adding more solvent. In the context of preparing a specific concentration, it involves calculating the volume of the concentrated solution needed and the volume of solvent to add to achieve the desired final concentration. Recommended video: Guided course 00:58 00:58 Dilutions

Mass/Volume Percentage (m/v) Mass/volume percentage (m/v) is a way to express the concentration of a solution, defined as the mass of solute (in grams) per 100 mL of solution. For example, a 2% (m/v) KCl solution means there are 2 grams of KCl in every 100 mL of the solution, which is crucial for understanding how to prepare the desired concentration. Recommended video: Guided course 00:38 00:38 Mass Percent Concept