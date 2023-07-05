Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistrySolutionsDilutions
3:05 minutes
Problem 113
Textbook Question

In a laboratory experiment, a 10.0-mL sample of NaCl solution is poured into an evaporating dish with a mass of 24.10 g. The combined mass of the evaporating dish and NaCl solution is 36.15 g. After heating, the evaporating dish and dry NaCl have a combined mass of 25.50 g. (9.4) c. If water is added to 10.0 mL of the initial NaCl solution to give a final volume of 60.0 mL, what is the molarity of the diluted NaCl solution?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5
Was this helpful?
1:03m

Watch next

Master Dilutions with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
01:03
Dilutions
Jules Bruno
362
01:24
Dilutions Example 1
Jules Bruno
265
00:58
Dilutions
Jules Bruno
513
02:36
Dilutions Example 2
Jules Bruno
395
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.