A sink drain can become clogged with solid fat such as glyceryl tristearate (tristearin). (7.4, 7.7, 7.8, 9.4, 15.3, 15.4) <IMAGE>





c. How many milliliters of a 0.500 M NaOH solution are needed to completely react with 10.0 g of glyceryl tristearate (tristearin)?