5:08 minutes 5:08 minutes Problem 23.86 Textbook Question Textbook Question If the average molar mass of a sample of soybean oil is 1500 g/mol, how many grams of NaOH are needed to saponify 5.0 g of the oil?

Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above Video duration: 5m 5m Play a video:

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked