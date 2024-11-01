5:12 minutes 5:12 minutes Problem 6.79 Textbook Question Textbook Question Isomaltose, a disaccharide formed during caramelization in cooking, contains two glucose units bonded α (1→6) . Draw the structure of isomaltose.

