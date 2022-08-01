So here in this example question it says which of the following is a transition metal in the 5th period with similar chemical properties to copper, which is represented by the element symbols? See you. Alright, so they're telling us that it's a transition metal, so it has to be one of the elements shaded in red. Then they tell us that it's in the 5th period. Remember 5th period means that it's in the 5th row of the periodic table. And then remember you have similar chemical properties if you're in the same group. So we have to come up here. Here goes copper. See you. Our element that we're looking for is in the 5th row and it has to be a transition metal. So it has to be shaded in red and most importantly it has to be in the same column or group as copper. So following all that we see that silver which is A G would be our correct answer. So coming back down here, that would mean that option C. Would be our correct choice. So just remember the difference between our transition metals and representative elements. When we're talking about periods. That's just the rows of the periodic table. And if you're in the same group, you're going to have similar chemical properties

