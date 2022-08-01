Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals

So at this point we know that the elements in the periodic table can be organized into rows called periods and into columns called groups. Now within those groups we can go a little bit further in our classification of these elements, we can classify them as being either transition metals or representative elements. Now when we say transition metals, this is the elements found in groups 3-12. So we're talking here about groups 3-12. They're called transition metals because that name symbolizes their varying charges. So for example, M. N. Is a transition metal. It's called manga means depending on what element it pairs with. It can have a positive charge ranging from +12 plus seven. We don't have to worry about charges just yet but realize that they're called transition metals because they have varying charges different charges based on the elements near them. Now we're gonna say also that remember between L. A. And H. F. We have this row of transition metals and between A. C. And R. F. We have this row of transition metals, they're red, they're still transition metals but because they're found inside these different pairs of transition metals, we call them the inner transition metals. Now, besides that we can say that we sometimes refer to the transition metals also as group B. Elements. What does that mean? Well that means we can further classify or label the groups 3 to 12. So group three, we can now label as group three B. If we want four would be four B. This would be five B, six B. And seven B. Now here's the thing, groups 8, 9 and 10 are all grouped together as Group eight B. And then group 11 is one B. And 12. Group 12 is to be it's a little bit weird that it goes in this order. But again, knowing why exactly goes beyond the scope of this course. So don't worry about it. What's important is that our transition metals are Group B. Elements. They're called transition metals because later on we'll see that some of them have multiple charges. Representative elements themselves. Though The representative elements are the remaining elements not found in groups 3-12. So we're talking about groups one and two and then 13-18. They are sometimes referred to as our group A. Elements or our main group elements. So if they're talking about Group A elements, main group elements. All that means is we're dealing with the representative elements. Group one A. Can be classified as group one A. two would be 2. 8. Group 13 would be three a. And then we'll go all the way up to eight a. So this is just another way of looking at a particular group of the periodic table and this will be A B. A. So just remember when we talk about our groups, we can further break it down into transition metals and Representative elements are represented elements are sometimes referred to as our group A. Elements or main group elements and our transition metal elements are referred to as our Group B elements.

