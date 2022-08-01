Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified) Concept 1

now the elements of the periodic table can exist in different forms in the natural world. Here we can say that elements exist in their most stable state when they are mono atomic elements. Di atomic elements or poly atomic elements. When we say the term mono atomic elements, these are the elements that are stable alone When found in nature because Mono means one. So if we take a look here at the periodic table, lithium, we could say magnesium, we could say zinc. None of them are shaded red or blue. So they all exist in their most stable state as mono atomic elements. So you'd find lithium by itself, magnesium by itself, zinc by itself. Other elements on the periodic table are most stable and found in a di atomic structure. So these di atomic elements, these are the elements that are stable as pairs when found in nature because di means two. To help us remember the di atomic elements just remember have no fear of ice cold beer. So here this would be a church too and two F two 02, ice is I two. Now this see here is not carbon, it's chlorine. So that's C. L. Two. And be here is not boron. But bro mean, so this is b. r. two. So these are your di atomic elements of the periodic table. So hydrogen exists as a di atomic nitrogen, oxygen floor, Een, chlorine, bromine and iodine. Now finally some elements in the most stable state in nature. They exist as poly atomic elements. These are elements that are stable in numbers greater than two because poly means many On our periodic table. We see that our poly atomic elements are phosphorus, sulfur and selenium, phosphorus, and nature exists as P four Sulfur exists as S. eight. And remember we said that elements in the same group of column tend to have similar chemical properties because sulfur is S. Eight. Selenium would also have eight because they're in the same group, so selenium would be S. E eight. So these are the most natural forms of the elements when we look at them in nature. So just remember that we have mono atomic, di atomic and poly atomic elements.

