Calculate Oxidation Numbers Example 2

So here it says which of the following elements would have the most positive oxidation number based on its Ionic. For now, if you've watched my videos on periodic table charges, you'll remember that the periodic table has some key things we need to remember when it comes to particular elements and their charges. For example, Silver Silver's a transition metal. Most transition metals have multiple charges. Silver, on the other hand, does not remember. Silver is always plus one for its oxidation number. Scan Diem Skandia is also a transition metal. It's in Group three b. Remember so Group three B elements. They tend to have a charge off plus three. Next we have sodium. It's in Group one A. So it's charge is plus one, and then sulfur is in Group six. A. So it's charge is minus two. We're looking for the most positive oxidation number, and that would have to mean that Option B is the correct choice. It has the biggest positive value of plus three. Remember, if you haven't gotten a chance to look at my periodic table videos on charges, and you just wanna go and take a look at the different types of elements and their charges. I highly suggest that you go back and take a look, because when it comes to charges of elements, it's gonna form a foundation for a lot of later topics we're going to cover in chemistry one in chemistry, too. All right, so just remember, in this question, the answer would have to be option be. It has the most positive charge and therefore the most positive oxidation of

