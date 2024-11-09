3:16 minutes 3:16 minutes Problem 24.6 Textbook Question Textbook Question Look back at the reactions of the citric acid cycle (Figure 21.8) and identify the three reactions in that cycle that are similar to the first three reactions of the ß oxidation of a fatty acid. <IMAGE>

