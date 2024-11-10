2:45 minutes 2:45 minutes Problem 24.32 Textbook Question Textbook Question How many molecules of acetyl-CoA result from catabolism of 1 molecule of glyceryl trilaurate? (Hint: See Worked Example 24.3 and don’t forget glycerol.)

