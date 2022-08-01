Electronic Structure: Shells Example 1

Which of the following is a possible value for the shell of an atom. So remember we talked about the only real limitation when it comes to the shell number of an atom is that it's connected to the roles of the periodic table. And because of that it can be any integer from one to infinity. So negative three campaign a number because that's less than one Same thing with -4. It has to be a number from one to infinity. So zero is out and ears out so and being too meaning the second shell of an atom is a possible value for N. Alright, so here the only option that works is option deep.

