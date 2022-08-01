Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryAtoms and the Periodic TableElectronic Structure: Shells

Electronic Structure: Shells Example 1

Jules Bruno
16
Was this helpful?
Which of the following is a possible value for the shell of an atom. So remember we talked about the only real limitation when it comes to the shell number of an atom is that it's connected to the roles of the periodic table. And because of that it can be any integer from one to infinity. So negative three campaign a number because that's less than one Same thing with -4. It has to be a number from one to infinity. So zero is out and ears out so and being too meaning the second shell of an atom is a possible value for N. Alright, so here the only option that works is option deep.
02:29
Electronic Structure: Shells Concept 1
Jules Bruno
24
1
00:38
Electronic Structure: Shells Example 1
Jules Bruno
16
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.