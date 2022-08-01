Electronic Structure: Shells Concept 1

now recall a shell which uses the variable end is a grouping of electrons surrounding the nucleus that ties into their potential energy so their energy of position. Now we're gonna say as the value of an increases then both the size and energy level of an atomic orbital will increase. And we're going to say here that the energy levels also the show numbers of an atom can be tied to the periods or rows of the periodic table. So here we have an atom. This adam has its nucleus and we can see that I have given it seven shelves right. Remember each black orbital represents a shell first shall all the way to the seventh shell here will realize here that the shells of an atom are directly related to the periods or row of the periodic table. Remember your periods of rosa periodic table go from left to right. So this is real one. So this is shell one, Shell 23456 and seven. Now we're currently there are seven rows of the periodic table. But what you need to understand about the periodic table is that it is dynamic. A lot of these elements found in the seventh row of the periodic table have been discovered within the past decade. A bunch of these here were formerly named in the past 10 years. So theoretically as we move to new planets, as we explore more of earth. As our technology gets more advanced, we're going to create and find new elements. So eventually there's going to be an eighth row of elements and then 1/9 row and so on and so forth. Were only limited by our imagination and our ingenuity. The number of elements can continuously increase again as we discover them and as we create them. Now we're gonna say because of this, the limitation of the end value is that it must be an integer and remember a whole number from one. Because the smallest number shell can be as one to infinity. There's an infinite number of possible shells. Again, we're only limited by our resources, our imagination and our ingenuity. We can create new elements with 10 shells, 12 shells and so on. So keep in mind the relationship between rows of the periodic table and shell numbers of an atom and realize the limitation of it is that it can be any number from one to infinity.

