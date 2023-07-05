Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryMatter and MeasurementsDimensional Analysis
0:58 minutes
Problem 95
Textbook Question

Gemstones are weighed in carats, where 1 carat = 200 mg exactly. What is the mass in grams of the Hope diamond, the world's largest blue diamond, at 44.4 carats?

Verified Solution
clock
58s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
42
Was this helpful?
6:11m

Watch next

Master Dimensional Analysis with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
06:11
Dimensional Analysis
Jules Bruno
926
2
04:53
Dimensional Analysis Example 1
Jules Bruno
483
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.