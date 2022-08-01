Resonance Structures (Simplified) Concept 1

Now, residents structures are set of two or more valid lewis dot structures for polly atomic species possessing at least one pi bond. Now we're going to stay in resident structures, We have the movement of only electrons from either a pi bond. So remember double bonds, Triple bonds have pi bonds or a lone pair. So here we have N. 02 minus which is our nitrite ion. That can be shown one of two ways where the oxygen on the left is double bonded, or the oxygen on the right is double bonded. So the double bond could be on either side. So since both are possibilities, you could show both and they are residents structures. So there are two resident structures for the nitrite ion. Now we're gonna say notice we're using double sided arrows. These are used to show that the resident structures are equivalent with each other, so equal to one another. We're gonna say the real structure is represented by the composite and when I say composite, I mean the average of the residents structures called the residents hybrid. So the real structure isn't either is not resident structure one or two, it is an average of the two. Now we're going to say the residents hybrid again, is a composite of all major resident structures. To draw the residents hybrid, we place a dotted line anywhere a pi bond has been. So there was a pi bond on this oxygen on the left and there was one on this oxygen on the right, so we draw a dotted line here and a dotted line here to show that fact. So here, we could still put it in brackets in the charge on the outside. And we'd say that this could represent your resonance hybrid.

