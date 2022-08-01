Resonance Structures (Simplified) Example 1

determine the remaining residents structures possible for the carbonate ion, which is C. 03 to minus. All right. So, remember when we talk about our resident structures, which is showing the different places a pi bond could exist within the structure. So one possible resident structure is instead of having the oxygen on the topping double bonded. Let's do the one on the left being double bonded. Notice also when the oxygen is double bonded, it doesn't have three lone pairs. It only has to it is the ones that are single bonded that have three lone pairs attached to them. And because it's an eye on you have to put it in brackets with the charge on the top right corner. But let's say that it's not the oxygen on the left or the top that is double bonded, but instead it's the one on the right. So this would be yet another way of drawing the carbonate ion. Again, the ones that are single bonded have three lone pairs. The oxygen that's double bonded, has two lone pairs, put it in brackets in the charge on the outside. So these two would be the other residents structures that exist for the carbonate ion, so the carpeting ion has three different residents structures. Again, the residents hybrid itself would just be a composite or average of these three here is not asking for it, but just realize that in this particular case, it wouldn't be any of the three being the real structure and be a blending or an average of all three.

