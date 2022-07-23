Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radioactive Dosage Calculation Radioactive dosage calculation involves determining the appropriate amount of a radioactive substance to administer based on a patient's body mass. In this case, the dosage of technetium-99m is given in microcuries per kilogram, requiring multiplication by the patient's weight to find the total dosage in microcuries. Recommended video: Guided course 02:52 02:52 Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1

Unit Conversion Unit conversion is the process of changing a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. In this scenario, it is essential to convert microcuries (µCi) to millicuries (mCi) since the final answer is required in millicuries. Understanding the relationship between these units (1 mCi = 1000 µCi) is crucial for accurate calculations. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 1