A selenium-75 source is producing 300 rem at a distance of 2.0 m?
b. What is its intensity at 25 m?
If a radiation source has an intensity of 650 rem at 1.0 m, what distance is needed to decrease the intensity of exposure to below 25 rem, the level at which no effects are detectable?
Film badge dosimeters typically include filters to target specific types of radiation. A film badge is constructed that includes a region containing a tin foil filter, a region containing a plastic film filter, and a region with no filter. Which region monitors exposure to α-radiation? Which monitors exposure to β-radiation? Which monitors γ-radiation? Explain.
Why is a scintillation counter or Geiger counter more useful for determining the existence and source of a new radiation leak than a film badge?
Two technicians in a nuclear laboratory were accidentally exposed to radiation. If one was exposed to 5 mGy and the other to 9 rad, which technician received more radiation?
A solution of iodine-131, a radioisotope used in the diagnosis and treatment of thyroid disease, is found just prior to administration to have an activity of 1.08 x 106 Bq/mL. If 2.57 mL were delivered intravenously to the patient, what dose of I-131 ( in µCi) did the patient receive?
A 1.00 mL sample of red blood cells containing chromium-51 as a tracer was injected into a patient. After several hours, a 5.00 mL sample of blood was drawn and its activity compared to the activity of the injected tracer sample. If the collected sample activity was 0.10% of the original tracer, calculate the total blood volume of the patient (see the Chemistry in Action 'Medical Uses of Radioactivity,' p. 338).