One cell at work may break down 2 million (2 000 000) ATP molecules in one second. Some researchers estimate that the human body has about 1013 cells.
b. If ATP has a molar mass of 507 g/mole, how many grams of ATP are hydrolyzed in one day?
List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:
a. NADH → NAD+
List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:
a. FADH2 → FAD
A person bicycles vigorously and uses 510 kcal. How many moles of ATP are used to provide this amount of energy?
An athlete is training for a marathon. Every mile that the athlete runs, an average of 117.5 kcal of energy is expanded. How many moles of ATP would the athlete burn during a full marathon (26.2 mi)? Use conversion factor: 1 mole ATP = 7.3 kcal.