List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:
a. NADH → NAD+
a. FADH2 → FAD
A person bicycles vigorously and uses 510 kcal. How many moles of ATP are used to provide this amount of energy?
A person swims for 0.50 h and uses 250 kcal. How many moles of ATP are used to provide this amount of energy?
An athlete is training for a marathon. Every mile that the athlete runs, an average of 117.5 kcal of energy is expanded. How many moles of ATP would the athlete burn during a full marathon (26.2 mi)? Use conversion factor: 1 mole ATP = 7.3 kcal.
Acetyl phosphate, whose structure is given here, is another compound with a relatively high free energy of hydrolysis.
Using structural formulas, write the equation for the hydrolysis of this phosphate.
A common metabolic strategy is the lack of reactivity—that is, the slowness to react—of compounds whose breakdown is exergonic. For example, hydrolysis of ATP to ADP or adenosine monophosphate (AMP) is exergonic but does not take place without an appropriate enzyme present. Why would the cell use this metabolic strategy?