GOB Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Matter and Measurements
Density
2:11 minutes
Problem 91
Textbook Question
Consider the following solids. The solids A, B, and C represent aluminum (D = 2.70g/mL), and silver (D = 10.5 g/mL). If each has a mass of 10.0 g, what is the identity of each solid? (2.7)
1:56m
3
1
