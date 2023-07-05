Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry Matter and Measurements Density
Consider the following solids. The solids A, B, and C represent aluminum (D = 2.70g/mL), and silver (D = 10.5 g/mL). If each has a mass of 10.0 g, what is the identity of each solid? (2.7)

