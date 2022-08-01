Subatomic Particles (Simplified) Concept 2

So remember we have three subatomic particles when it comes to the atom itself. So here we arrange them in neutron proton and electron. In terms of order In terms of these three subatomic particles, we have information on their actual masses, their relative masses, and then their relative charges. So the neutrons, they way the most out of the three sub atomic particles. Their actual mass is 1.67493 times 10 to the -27 kg. Protons are slightly lighter there 1.67262 times 10 to the negative 27 kg. So their masses are pretty close to one another. They themselves are much heavier than the electrons. The electrons are .0009, 1 times 10 to the -27. So what does this tell us? Well, we know that the nucleus is comprised of protons and neutrons and the nucleus itself is incredibly small. But a vast majority of the mass of an atom is found within the nucleus. So it's important to understand that the nucleus is very small but very dense. A majority of the mass of the atom is found there. And if the result of the neutrons and protons masses together, now we have their actual masses. We also have their relative masses, which you should also remember in terms of A. M. You okay, now it's important to understand the trends. Neutrons are the heaviest electrons are the lightest these exact numbers. If you're going to deal with the question, having to relate them, they'll give it to in some form within the question. So don't remember. You don't have to memorize the actual number. Remember what's in purple boxes, what you need to commit to memory. So the relative mass of a neutron is 1.00866 a. m. U. For proton, it's slightly less in mask, so it's 1.007-7 am you. And then remember electrons way the least. They're only .00055 a. m. U. Now they're charges. We know that neutrons are neutral. So their relative charges zero Protons are positive. Their relative charge for each proton is plus one, electrons are negative, so there -1. All right. So, just remember neutrons are neutral and protons and electrons have the exact opposite signs for their charges. So here this represents the most important information need to know in terms of masses and relative charge for your three subatomic particles.

